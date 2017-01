The Kentucky Court of Appeals released their opinion last Thursday, December 22 in the request from LaRue County Schools Superintendent Sam Sanders to suppress evidence in his DUI case.

The state court of appeals affirmed the original opinion of the LaRue County Circuit Court, denying Sanders motion to suppress evidence in his DUI case. The three judge panel of the state court of appeals was made up of judges Laurance VanMeter, Janet Stumbo and Denise Clayton.