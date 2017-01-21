.....Advertisement.....
Vanessa Hurst
LaRue County High School teacher, Houston Cruse, pictured right, received the WHAS-11 and LG&E-KU Excellence in Classroom and Educational Leadership Award on January 11 during a ceremony celebrating his achievement. Presenting the award is WHAS-11 news anchor, Gary Roedemeier.
Cruse receives ExCEL award

Teachers, students, elected officials, family and friends came together on Wednesday, January 11 at LaRue County High School to celebrate the 2017 LaRue County ExCEL award recipient, Houston Cruse, an LCHS teacher who through his positive impact has helped students rise to unexpected levels of achievement.

The WHAS11 and LG&E-KU Excellence in Classroom and Educational Leadership Award recognizes and rewards the contributions of public schools and the teaching profession to the development and well-being of young people and the community.

