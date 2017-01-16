Snow brought school closures and slick road conditions to LaRue County last week with snowfall totals averaging one to two inches in some areas by Friday, January 6.

LaRue County Schools were closed last Thursday and Friday due to unfavorable road conditions. The bitter cold caused water line breaks for the city and LaRue County High School.

Freezing water lines



The City of Hodgenville battled bitter cold as a water main broke in front of Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery on Greensburg Street in Hodgenville last Friday night.